Kissing bug disease: Humans and pets can be in danger of getting Chagas disease

EL PASO (KVIA) -- Health experts confirm kissing bugs are present in El Paso County. The insects carry the parasite that causes Chagas disease, a rare but potentially serious illness that can impact both humans and pets. Doctors say the disease often goes unnoticed because symptoms can be vague at first.

“Chagas disease is difficult to diagnose, and untreated it can lead to serious complications — even effecting the eyes or heart,” one local doctor explained.

The physician stressed the importance of not ignoring early warning signs.

“If you start having any symptoms, consult your healthcare provider right away. There is treatment, but mainly we treat the complications as well,” the doctor said.

Early symptoms can include fever, fatigue, and swelling near the bite or around the eye. If left untreated, the disease can lead to irregular heartbeat, chest pain, and even long-term heart problems.

State research suggests it’s realistic to treat El Paso as potentially vulnerable, especially in rural or brushy areas where these bugs thrive.

Doctors urge residents to take precautions outdoors by checking clothing and gear after hiking or camping.

Researchers at UTEP continue to study Chagas disease and are working on vaccine development. Experts stress that while cases are rare, awareness and prevention are key.