Asthma attacks, hospitalizations increase in September

September brings many asthma triggers that cause more asthma attacks, emergency room visits, and hospital stays than any other during the year.

Asthma is a disease that narrows the airways and makes it harder to breathe, which is caused by swelling, small muscles squeezing around the airways, and extra mucus.

It can get worse by breathing in irritants, having an allergic reaction or getting sick.

A local pulmonologist shares why we bring awareness to the issue with asthma peak week.

"Asthma can affect anyone, and sometimes it's actually the really young patients who can have severe attacks that require hospitalization, intensive care unit stays," said Dr. Justin Holmes with

El Paso Pulmonary Associates. "And these are really preventable with treatment."

Triggers that are higher in September are:

Weed pollen (especially ragweed)

Mold

Respiratory infections

Poor indoor air quality in schools

Extreme weather and wildfires

Heat and humidity

"All of these things kind of happen all at the same time and can make managing asthma more, difficult at this time of year…" said Dr. Holmes. "Asthma, uncontrolled can be both a very serious illness in the short term, but can also lead to long term lung disease if it's uncontrolled for a long period of time."

The asthma spike tends to affect children first. When kids start a new school year, they come in contact with a lot of these asthma triggers.

Many people with asthma goundiagnosed their whole lives. If you find yourself with breathing problems like wheezing, or a new cough, make sure to go to the doctor to get checked out.

If you have asthma, he says to know your triggers and stay up to date with vaccines from respiratory viruses going around this time of year.