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Federal inmate in Deming tests positive for measles, health officials link possible exposure to Las Cruces

Freepik, CDC
By
New
Published 3:57 PM

DEMING, N.M. (KVIA) -- An inmate at the Luna County Detention Center in Deming, New Mexico, tested positive for measles, the state health department said Monday.

NMDOH said people may have been exposed to this case at the U.S. Probation & Parole Office in Las Cruces:

  • May 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • 100 N. Church St.

This marks the 16th case in New Mexico this year, according to the NMDOH.

Measles symptoms develop between seven and 21 days after exposure, according to NMDOH. It said symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red eyes
  • Red spotted rash (usually starts on the head or face and spreads down the body)
    • People can pass measles to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears

Earlier this year, NMDOH reported 15 measles cases coming from three county detention center detainees, including 10 in Luna County and three in Doña Ana County.

NMDOH said getting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) can protect you from contracting measles.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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