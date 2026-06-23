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‘Be the Backup’ blood drive honors first responders

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Published 6:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- When first reponders answer a call, they count on a ready blood supply. This summer, Borderland donators can "be the backup" with a weekend blood drive honoring first responders.

From June 26-28, Vitalant will host the Be the Backup blood drive. The summer is often referred to as "trauma season," according to Vitalant. It's a time when crashes, travel-related injuries and other emergencies increase while blood donations decrease.

Trauma season can challenge keeping a stable blood supply when patients need it most, Vitalant said.

“First responders are there when lives are on the line, and they depend on hospitals having blood available for patients in critical need,” said Monique Hilverding, Donor Recruitment Manager. “This blood drive gives our community an opportunity to stand behind those who serve and help ensure lifesaving blood is ready when emergencies occur.”

Vitalant said just one blood donation can save multiple lives.

Donators can participate in "Be the Backup" at Cielo Vista Mall, Mesilla Valley Mall in Las Cruces. You can book an appointment at this website. Vitalant said it also accepts walk-in appointments.

Article Topic Follows: Health
blood drive
first responders
las cruces
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Gabrielle Lopez

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