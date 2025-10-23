Parental stress: don’t pass it on to your kids

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The world can be a stressful place, for grown ups and for children. Family therapist we spoke to says parents who don't manage their own stress unintentionally pass it on to their kids. She says our children pick up on our energy, and our actions can have a profound effect on them.

Stress happens when you feel like your current resources (energy, support, time etc.) are NOT enough to meet what you need to do.

You can take steps to reduce your stress.

Step one is to find the cause. What parts do you feel like you can change and what parts do you feel our outside of your control?

Step two is to be kind to yourself. Talk to and treat yourself like you would a friend, and acknowledge what you are doing well.

Step three is to come up with a plan. This could include a new routine, or visualizing what you want to happen. Step four is to fill your cup. What helps you calm down? Be sure to take time for yourself, even if it's only five to ten minutes.

Step five is get support. Try connecting with other adults, whether it's a friend or joining an organization.

Once you deal with your stresses, be sure to provide a safe space for your children, to help them open up. Set aside ten to fifteen minutes a day without phones or distractions so kids can know they have a safe space to share what's on their mind.

In the morning, talk about goals for the day. Check in again in the evening, and ask them about the highs and lows of the day. Be engaging, but don't make it an interrogation.

If you or your child needs emotional support, you can call 9-8-8 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.