El Paso’s ‘Tour de Tolerance’ goes virtual

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Holocaust Museum is making this year's Tour de Tolerance a virtual 10-Day Challenge.

To expand participation, anyone can join from anywhere and at any fitness level. Event options include a 100K Bike Ride; 50K Bike Ride; 25K in 10 Days Run/Walk; and 10 Days of Being Active (you name the activity). Events can be completed in 1 day, several days, or the full 10 days. Ride, run, or walk your neighborhood, trails, parks, or a treadmill. All participants will also be invited to take part in fun and engaging daily challenges. Results will be uploaded by the individual upon completion of the challenge, as well as photos for the museum's community wall. And it will now be easier than ever to invite friends and family to join- no matter where they live.

"One of the motivators behind Tour de Tolerance is promoting unity – to have people of all athletic abilities come together, cheer each other on, and accomplish a common goal of reaching that finish line, whether they bike, run, walk, or support," says Jamie Flores, Executive Director of the El Paso Holocaust Museum. "By joining this event, participants have also played an active role in fighting intolerance and hate by supporting the Holocaust Museum's mission and work."

The museum has included a donation option to give to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to thank them for the amazing work they are doing for the El Paso community.

Register at elpasoholocaustmuseum.org. All events are $30. All participants will be mailed a race t-shirt. You can also join as a Shadow Supporter for $25.