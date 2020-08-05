El Pasoans can enjoy drive-in movie experience at ‘Movies on the Fly at Hangar 7’

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Live, a division of Destination El Paso, and the El Paso International Airport are presenting 'Movies on the Fly' at Hangar 7 Studios located at 6600 Airport Road, at the corner of Leigh Fisher and Airport.

It's billed as a drive-up movie experience like no other for El Pasoans to enjoy movies in a safe environment while practicing social distancing.

Enjoy movies on a 55' screen with a spectacular view of the airfield and runway lights at night. Patrons are welcome to bring in their own food and beverages to enjoy during the movie. 'Movies on the Fly' will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 14 to Aug. 30. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.

"We are excited to provide an event to our community that allows for great family entertainment while also practicing social distancing," said Bryan Crowe, general manager for Destination El Paso. "We know El Pasoans are looking for safe ways to spend time together with friends and family and we are pleased to present this drive-up movie experience."

For the safety of guests and employees, contactless ticketing is being used. Tickets are on sale now at elpasolive.com for $25 plus a facility fee per vehicle. All patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance online as no cash sales will be accepted at the venue. Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis and all vehicles will be spaced apart in a checkerboard pattern. All guests must wear a mask and remain 6-feet apart when accessing the restrooms provided on site.

Here's the movie lineup....