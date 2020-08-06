El Pasoan Cheyenne Hernandez stars with George Lopez and Shia LeBeouf in new movie ‘The Tax Collector’

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- A new movie from director David Ayer, who also directed "Suicide Squad," "End of Watch," and "Fury," features an El Pasoan alongside stars Shia LeBeouf and George Lopez.

Cheyenne Hernandez plays "Gata," one of the main villains in "The Tax Collector" which begins streaming Friday on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play.

In the movie, David Cuevas (played by Bobby Soto) is a family man who works as a gangland tax collector for high ranking Los Angeles gang members. He makes collections across the city with his partner Creeper - played by Shia LeBeouf - making sure people pay up or will see retaliation. An old threat returns to Los Angeles that puts everything David loves in harm's way.

Hernandez graduated from Franklin High School. "I was a flag girl for the band," Hernandez told ABC-7. "I was also in ROTC, but I wasn't in theater."

"Honestly, my brother Isaiah and I, ever since we were kids, would recreate commercials and different movies. We would recreate that movie "Jumper." We'd always done that and so when I got out of the military, Isaiah and I had always talked about it since we were kids. So when he passed away in 2014, I tattooed his name on my ankle and did it for both of us."

Cheyenne appeared in an episode of "Hawaii Five-O" in 2017 and, according to IMDB, has completed work on a TV mini-series called "Rumors" which is now in post-production.