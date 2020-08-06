Quarantine Cuisine: EPCC Culinary Chef teaches gazpacho recipe

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 at Noon sat down with EPCC Culinary Chef Daniel Guerra for a segment of 'Quarantine Cuisine.' Chef Guerra offered a recipe for cold gazpacho during hot summer months.

To make one serving of Chef Guerra's gazpacho, you will need:

3 beef steak tomatoes

1 cucumber

2 bell Peppers

1/2 an onion

4 garlic cloves

3/4 cup of tomato juice

1 tablespoon of olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

To make the dish, Chef Guerra says it is important to first course chop all ingredients. Then, place the ingredients into a blender and puree with tomato juice, salt, pepper and olive oil. Rest the dish at room temperature for an hour and refrigerate the dish prior to serving.

Chef Guerra recommends roasting the garlic for a less pungent flavor and dicing some of the veggies to top the soup for garnish. Serve with your favorite grilled cheese.