Las Cruces readies for annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s which is now virtual

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Alzheimer's Association is inviting residents of Las Cruces and surrounding communities to join the fight to end Alzheimer's by participating in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

The SW Regional Walk to End Alzheimer's continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer's Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across southwestern New Mexico.

Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer's are being replicated. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer's and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer's Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a "view only" format on Walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer's.

To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new "Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.

The event breakdown by time is:

9 a.m: Watch the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony online

9:15 a.m.: Walk in your neighborhood, on any sidewalk, track or trail

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Promise Garden is open for drive by viewing at: Alzheimer's Association in Las Cruces, 141 Roadrunner Pkwy #133, Las Cruces, NM 88001

To register and learn more details about this year's SW Regional Walk to End Alzheimer's, visit act.alz.org/WALKLC2020.