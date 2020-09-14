Capriotti’s offers sandwich recipe as students head back to school

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The new school year is officially underway. As students begin classes online or on campus, some families might be looking for more creative lunch recipes to help students start the year on the right foot.

Sandwich restaurant Capriotti's is hoping to help. Tessie Rodriguez, a Capriotti's owner and operator, offered a recipe for the signature Bobbie sub.

To start, add some mayo to your favorite bread. Hand rolled turkey and cranberry sauce will be added next. Season with black pepper and oregano. Finally, add homemade stuffing.

You can learn more about the recipe in the video above.