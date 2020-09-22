‘Even one suicide is too many’; El Paso psychiatrist offers tips for depression during the pandemic

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The pandemic has made many of our lives a lot harder, especially when it comes to our mental health. September is Suicide Prevention Month. ABC-7 at Noon sat down with Dr. Sarah Martin, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, who offered tips on dealing with depression during the pandemic.

"Even one suicide is too many," Dr. Martin said.

Dr. Martin said for mild depression, seeking social contact can be helpful. That can be challenging during a pandemic, but she said there are ways to socialize while staying socially distance. She also recommends getting some fresh air and sunshine.

Dr. Martin said if depression lasts longer than a few weeks, it might be time to consider finding treatment. If any suicidal thoughts come up, seek treatment immediately. Dr. Martin recommends talking to your primary care provider to find treatment options.