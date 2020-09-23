El Paso’s annual Crime Victims’ Memorial event is this Sunday; walk portion canceled due to pandemic

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- The District Attorney’s annual memorial service which pays tribute to victims in the El Paso community who lost their lives to violent crime is this Sunday morning at 8 at the Crime Victims' Memorial in Yucca Park at 610 N. Yarbrough. But due to the pandemic, the annual Crime Victims' Walk to the memorial has been canceled.

This year's ceremony will recognize the 76 names of victims added to the memorial wall this year, including the names of those who lost their life on August 3, 2019. To honor the lives lost, a bell will ring after each name is read. To date, there are 1,744 names engraved on the crime victims’ memorial wall.

State Representative Joe Moody will be the featured guest speaker at this year's event.

The memorial wall was erected in April 2009 with the hard work and dedication of District Attorney Jaime Esparza, the District Attorney’s Office and the City of El Paso. The memorial garden is a place to reflect and to remember, it is a place where we can all gather and show our commitment to the important mission of fighting for justice and to give victims of crime a voice in our criminal justice system.