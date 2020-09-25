‘We wanted to recognize our regional worth’; El Pasoans create archive of today’s Southwest

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two El Pasoans are using art and culture to make a difference. They have launched a new web platform, called Work Project, to highlight the creativity and resiliency of the people of the Southwest.

"We wanted to recognize our regional worth through our work because if we do not recognize our worth, we can never really recognize our true value," said Ali Dipp, Work Project Director and Creator.

Ali Dipp and her sister Celine Dipp founded Sunhouse Arts, the organization behind the project. They sat down with ABC-7 at Noon to discuss the inspiration behind the work.