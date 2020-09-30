Hearing loss can increase risk of falling; tips from an El Paso audiologist on how you can stay safe

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Individuals with untreated hearing loss face a nearly 30 percent greater risk of falling, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Haley Owen, an audiologist with Livingston Hearing Aid Center, said there are several reasons why hearing loss can increase the risk. Some individuals may not be able to hear sounds that would notify them of an object in their path, like a barking pet. She also said that individuals with hearing loss must place more focus on their hearing, which can make it harder to process other things like balance.

"The best thing is to get your hearing tested," she said. "The sooner you can uncover hearing loss, the sooner you can treat it."

Dr. Owen sat down with ABC-7 at Noon to share tips to stay safe. You can watch that full conversation in the media module above.