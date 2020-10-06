El Paso’s annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign for Muscular Dystrophy goes virtual

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association are joining forces once again to help children with neuromuscular diseases by raising funds through the "Fill The Boot" campaign.

But instead of seeing El Paso fire fighters and EMT's at medians on streets across the city, the campaign has moved online. It began on Oct. 1 and will continue through Dec. 31.

You can donate online at filltheboot.elpasofire.org. Paul Thompson with IAFF Local 51 in El Paso spoke about the campaign on ABC-7 at Four.