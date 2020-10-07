‘Enchanted NM Box’ brings taste of New Mexico to your door to help small business during pandemic

Interviews

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces businesswoman created a unique subscription service that brings products from small New Mexico businesses to your doorstep, or the doorstep of someone far away.

After seeing her small business decimated by the pandemic, and seeing other small businesses struggling, Heather Salopek of Legacy Pecans decided to create a way for her company and others to survive.

Salopek created Enchanted New Mexico Box, a new subscription box company based in Las Cruces. The company aims to spread a little "New Mexico nostalgia" by sending local businesses' products to the hearts and homes of New Mexicans living in the state as well as those who have moved away, or simply love the Land of Enchantment.

Enchanted New Mexico Box is great for people who love Southwest cuisine, who need a taste of home, or for anyone who wants to experience a bite of New Mexico. "Each month we will offer a different set of products sourced from New Mexico's specialty retailers. This will allow us to help give each of these small mom and pop businesses a chance at survival," said Salopek.

The inaugural box shipped October 5th, and contained items from Organ Mountain Outfitters, New Mexico Piñon Coffee, Legacy Pecans, The Fresh Chile Company, Santa Fe Seasons, and Taos Bakes. Orders are being taken now for the November box.

An individual box retails for $49.99, a 3-month subscription is $45 a month, and a 6-month subscription is $43 a month, available online at enchantednmbox.com.

For more information, also visit facebook.com/enchantednmbox and @enchantednmbox on Instagram.