NMSU seeks voter support for multi-million dollar bond

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University officials are asking New Mexico voters for support on a multi-million dollar bond that will provide funding for projects at the university.

New Mexico voters will be asked to vote on several general obligation bonds this election. They are not expected to result in an immediate increase to taxes.

GO Bond C would provide millions of dollars for construction and new facilities across the NMSU system. The funding would help fund construction designed to support studies in the agriculture field and health systems.

NMSU President John Floros joined ABC-7 at Noon to speak about the bond.