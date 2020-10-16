TTUHSC El Paso offers virtual fairs to educate community about COVID-19

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students and faculty from the Foster School of Medicine at TTUHSC El Paso are hosting virtual fairs to educate the public about the coronavirus pandemic.

Workshop topics include an overview of the virus, COVID-19 testing, preventive measures and symptoms to be aware of. The first workshop took place in July.

For more information, you can watch the full interview on ABC-7 at Noon in the media module above or click this link.