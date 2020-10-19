El Paso writer and illustrator team up to create children’s book that celebrates Borderland culture

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two El Pasoans have created a new children's book to showcase the Borderland's unique binational culture.

!Muchas Gracias Maria! is written by Luke Lowenfield and illustrated by Hal Marcus. The story follows the team's recent Buenas Noches El Paso. It is a celebration of El Paso's family-focused culture.

