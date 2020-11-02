A new app helps control migraines

Interviews

Migraine Buddy is an app that can assist those who have frequent migraines. The goal? Tracking what happens to you before you get the migraine and while you're experiencing one. This can include tracking symptoms. Developers of the app believe it can help provide necessary data for your doctor so they can determine what might trigger your migraines and what kind of migraine you're experiencing. The developer of the app joined ABC-7 at Noon, along with an El Paso woman using the app, to discuss how it all works.

The developer of the app, Francios Cadiou, says the app uses data from people around the world to gather the information that you can use to better understand what happens when you actually have a migraine. The data tracks your vitals and helps understand patterns during an attack. This can help your doctor offer the best treatment for you.

You can find it by typing migraine buddy into the apple and google play store and is free to use.