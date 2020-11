Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso performer Matt U Johnson hopes his new web series ""Jamerican In Da 915" will help raise awareness about the importance of safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The series also pays homage to his Jamaican American culture.

The actor and singer joined ABC-7 at Noon to share some of his new music as well. You can watch the full performance in the media module above.