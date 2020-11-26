El Paso organizations team up for Virtual toy drive.

Interviews

Sadly, due to COVID-19, many children with cancer will not have a toy under their tree this Christmas. Several groups in El Paso are now teaming up to host a virtual toy drive to help ease the burden.

Jazmín and Brandon Kulkarni are the founders of the Eagles Treasures in Heaven. They are teaming up with the Candlelighters of El Paso to make the lives of parents with children in the hospital easier this Christmas. They sat down with ABC7 at Noon Anchor Nick Patrick to discuss how you can help this Christmas.

They are asking you to please help us put a smile on the beautiful faces of these children battling cancer (ages 0-21) this Christmas. You can help purchase a gift by clicking here.