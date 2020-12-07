UTEP Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol en la Frontera”

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In the middle of the pandemic, UTEP's Department of Theatre & Dance has had to get creative to rehearse and perform productions. This month, the university is presenting "A Christmas Carol en la Frontera" in partnership with KTEP. The production has been adapted for radio.

The show will air Friday, December 18 at 8:00 p.m on KTEP at 88.5 FM or on ktep.org.

Director Greg Thompson joined ABC-7 at Noon to discuss the upcoming performance. You can watch the entire conversation in the media module above.