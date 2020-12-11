‘Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer’; El Pasoans invited to drive-through holiday light show

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso are hosting a holiday drive-through light show to offer a safe celebration for the Borderland. The 'Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer' event will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12.

The first 250 vehicles each night will receive a free goodie bag filled with cookies, cocoa and coloring books. Guests must remain inside their vehicles at all times.

Veronique Masterson with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso joined ABC-7 at Noon to discuss the event.