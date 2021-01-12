Spring registration opens for El Paso Community College

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Spring registration is open for El Paso Community College. The spring semester begins Tuesday, January 19.

Counselors who might have previously been available in person are now opening offices virtually during the pandemic. Offices are opening up for extended assistance hours, including on weekends, to help.

"We are so excited to welcome everybody to come in" said EPCC Counselor Oscar Velasquez on ABC-7 at Noon. "I know some of you have taken that fall semester off because of the pandemic. We still live in pandemic times, but let's start our education with a bang for the spring semester."

Interested students can learn more information here.