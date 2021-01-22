Borderland audiologist offers tips on approaching conversations about hearing loss with relatives

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Speaking with aging relatives about hearing loss can be difficult. An audiologist with Livingston Hearing Aid Center offered some tips for bringing up the important conversations that can be uncomfortable.

"A lot of health issues, especially hearing issues can become more apparent when you haven't seen someone in some time," Dr. Haley Owen said.

She also shared how a hearing exam would work.

"We're going to ask some questions about your hearing loss, it's good to know some of the situations where you're starting to notice difficulty, maybe the TV is a little louder," Dr. Owen said. "Then we're going to take a look at your ears."

