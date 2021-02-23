El Paso Fire Department offers tips on maintaining fire extinguishers

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With more people spending more time at home during the pandemic, El Paso Fire Department officials are reminding Borderland residents to maintain fire extinguishers at home.

Wyatt Schmidt with the El Paso Fire Department said individuals should buy a multipurpose extinguisher that can work for various types of fires. Check the gauge on the extinguisher once a month to ensure the gauge is sitting in the green zone. Have it inspected once a year by a professional.

To use an extinguisher, pull the pin, hold the extinguisher with the nozzle pointing away from you and release the locking mechanism. Aim low and sweep the base of the fire.

Schmidt demonstrated how to use a fire extinguisher on ABC-7 at Noon.