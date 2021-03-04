Tips for eating healthier during National Nutrition Month

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- March is National Nutrition Month. Damaris Rosado, Physician Assistant and Nutrition Outreach Fellow with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, said living a healthier life can help individuals avoid weight gain, which can be a risk factor for chronic illness.

She recommends individuals focus on eating from the five food groups and that individuals try to add variety to meals. When it comes to improving habits, she recommends making small changes. Rosado also said the MyPlate website can provide helpful resources.

