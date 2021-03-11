El Paso Zoo celebrates Spring Break beginning March 13

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Zoo will be open from Saturday, March 13 through Sunday, March 21 for Spring Break 2021. Normal hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday, but for Spring Break the Zoo will be open Monday and Tuesday as well.

Monday through Friday, the Zoo opens at 9:30 am with last admission sold at 2:00pm. The Zoo closes promptly at 3:00 pm. On Saturday and Sunday,

the Zoo opens at 9:30 am with last admission/ticket at 4:00pm. The zoo closes promptly at 4:00 pm. For Spring Break only, members of the El Paso Zoological Society will have early entrance at 9:00am beginning Monday, March 15.

Masks will be required on zoo grounds and temperature checks will be performed at the entrance. Zoo officials ask that everyone follow social distancing guidelines.

They also encourage you to come early as the Zoo's parking lot fills up.



Due to staff shortages the train, carousel, ropes course, splashpad, giraffe feeding, animal encounters and in-door gatherings will be closed. The Zoo's

restaurant will be open with limited seating inside and seating outside. Snack facilities throughout the zoo grounds will be open and beer is available for purchase. Guests may bring coolers, but no glass or alcohol is allowed.

In addition, the treehouse playground will be open, the gift shop will be open with limited capacity.

All animals will be out on exhibit and you're encouraged to visit the new wolf pack and the cougars in the Chihuahuan Desert exhibit and the new male tiger in the Asia exhibit. The Wildlife Amphitheater will show animal videos.

The El Paso Zoological Society encourages families to purchase a zoo membership before Spring Break. Avoid long lines, get year-round access to the zoo…come as often and as many times as you want for one whole year!

Member benefits also include Early entrance on special days, a monthly animal newsletter, discounts at over 100 Zoos across the country and updates on all zoo events, animals, amenities and restriction openings.

Many family-guest membership options available. You'll also get discounts at gift shop, food, train, carousel, ropes, zoo camp and more.

Purchase your zoo membership online at elpasozoosociety.org.