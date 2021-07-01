ABC-7 at Noon: La Viña Winery hosting 4th of July Celebration

Interviews

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- New Mexico is officially open at full capacity, just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

La Viña Winery in Anthony has had to cancel several wine festivals due to the pandemic. This weekend it will be hosting a wine tasting to attract people through it's doors, a celebrate the holiday.

The wine tasting will be July 3 and 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a DJ, live music as well as barbeque provided by Rollin' Smoke. Admission is $20. Anyone under 21 is free. No pets are allowed as well as no outside food and alcohol. La Viña will have tents, tables and chairs set up, but you may wish to bring your own lawn chairs.

Here's the music lineup:

Saturday Live Music

Noon Live By Request

3:30 Pm Julio Ortiz

6:30 Pm Bid Daddy DJ

Sunday Live Music

1:00 pm Abe Mac Country Band

4:30 pm Dr Dan

6:30 Pm Bid Daddy DJ