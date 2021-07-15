Downtown El Paso is holding free parties over the next 3 months and you’re invited

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- The Downtown Management District is hosting a free event on South El Paso Street from Paisano to Fourth Avenue. The Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces will be held the last Saturday and Sunday of the month in July, August and September.

The Downtown Fiesta de las Luces will consist of Saturday evenings filled with music, art vendors, food trucks and fun under the lights of the Paseo de Las Luces. Sunday afternoons will celebrate the local culture with food trucks serving traditional Mexican fare, mariachis, folklorico, vendors and family friendly activities.

The event is designed to take advantage of the Paseo de las Luces project and attract the public to the area. In the Fall of 2018, the City of El Paso beautification project called the Paseo de las Luces was completed. The rustically art deco archways stretch down El Paso Street from the Paso del Norte international bridge to San Antonio Avenue. String lights illuminate the corridor at night with parklets strategically placed to compliment the eclectic mix of small businesses unique to the El Centro Shopping District.

The first Fiesta de las Luces will be held on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1. On Saturday, comedian Jerry Karnes will MC and music will be provided by Soul Parade and DJ Joe Nava. Sunday's entertainment includes Ballet Folklorico Alfaro, Mariachi Tapatio de El Paso, and music by DJ Birth Defects. EPTCruising will also host a Low Rider Show 'n' Shine.

There will also be food trucks, vendors, artists, the B-17 Bombers Adult Beverage Booth and more on both days. Future dates include August 28th and 29th, and September 25th and 26th. Visit DowntownElPaso.com for more information.