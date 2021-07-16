ABC-7 at Noon: Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour in El Paso

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- Bull riding is back in the Borderland. Professional bull rider ProRodeo Hall of Fame Tuff Hedeman is bringing his tour back to El Paso.

The 2021 Casa Ford Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding event kicks off on Saturday, July 12 at the El Paso County Coliseum with a tailgate starting at 5:00 p.m. that will include live music, food and drinks.

The bull riding competition starts at 8:00 p.m. with appearances by highly decorated bull riders.

To purchase tickets, click here.