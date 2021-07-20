Lowrider exhibit at El Paso Museum of History concludes Sunday with a celebration

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Museum of History invites the community to celebrate the popular exhibition "Low & Slow: Lowrider Culture on the Border" with a farewell celebration from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at the museum.

The free, family-friendly celebration includes music, food trucks, pachucos & pachucas, a lowrider showcase in Cleveland Square Park at 510 N. Santa Fe St., and a live radio remote with radio personality Mike Guerrero of 92.3 The Fox. Souvenir T-shirts will be available for purchase while supplies last.

The "Low & Slow: Lowrider Culture on the Border" exhibit remains free and on display through July 25. The exhibit showcases a collection of lowrider memorabilia ranging from photographs and trophies to lowrider cars on display. Low & Slow also features oral histories from lowrider car club community members in the border region.

"It is great to see our community come together to tell the story of its culture," said El Paso Museum of History Curator Erica Marin. "You can really see the passion and pride that goes into the lowrider lifestyle."

The El Paso Museum of History has partnered with EPTCruising.com and the larger low riding community to provide visitors a genuine representation of lowrider history and culture.