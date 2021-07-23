ABC-7 at Noon: Operation Hope hosts back-to-school backpack giveaway

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- With school starting up for Borderland students in just a couple of days, Operation Hope, in partnership with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, will be hosting a backpack giveaway in Vinton.

Students will receive backpacks filled with school supplies like notebooks, pencils, pens, etc.

Operation Hope will also be distributing food for families who attend.

It is a first come, first serve drive-thru event. Students must be present to receive a backpack. No holds will be allowed as well as no walkups.

The drive-thru event will be on Saturday July, 23 starting at 10 a.m. at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office located on 435 E. Vinton Rd. Suite D Vinton, TX 79821.