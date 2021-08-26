ABC-7 at Noon: El Paso Playhouse returns with ‘Women in Jeopardy!’

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Playhouse is back with a production of "Women in Jeopardy!," a comedy about two friends convinced their friends new boyfriend is responsible for a kidnapping.

Actress Marie Holtz tells ABC-7 the situation turns into "hilarious chaos" as her character, Mary, and Jo try to save their friend Kim and discover the truth about Kim's new boyfriend.

The show kicks off Friday, Aug. 27. at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 dollars, $12 for seniors, military, students, and teachers, nine dollars for kids under 12.

The show will run Friday-Sundays until Sept. 12.

