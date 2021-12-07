ABC-7 at Noon: Pianist Richard Bowling returns to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- World renowned Pianist Richard Dowling returns to El Paso for a Special Holiday Concert presented by El Paso Pro-Musica.

Dowling, who was featured in the El Paso Chopin Festival, will perform Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.

Dowling tell ABC-7 you can expect to hear classical pieces from work by Chopin for example, to family holiday favorites like "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer."

For tickets for the Concert, go to eppm.org or call the El Paso Pro-Musica Office at 915-490-6020. Tickets will also be avaiable at the door. Student Tickets are $5.00.