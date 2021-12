EL PASO, Texas -- Happening next week, The Gracias Christmas Cantata.

It's message of hope returns to El Paso County Coliseum, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 7 p.m.

The three-act show-stopping event hopes to explain the true meaning of Christmas. Expect an enormous band and choir.

The show is free, doors open at 6 p.m. Seating is first come, first serve.

For more information, visit the website. To request tickets, call 915-279-4890.