ABC-7 at Noon: Operation Hope’s Trunk of Hope toy giveaway

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with Operation H.O.P.E and A& A All The Way will be hosting an early Christmas celebration in San Elizario for the "Trunk of Hope" toy drive.

This is the first time the annual event will be held by all three organizations.

"We welcome families to bring their children out at 10 an to our annual trunk of hope event. Children will be able to pick a toy and take pictures with superheros."

Children must be present to receive a gift. Call 915-590-0490 to register.

The event is Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. 1500 Main Street San Elizario, TX.