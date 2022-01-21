ABC-7 at Noon: Shadow Riders MC to host food, good drive

EL PASO, Texas -- The Shadow Riders MC Club will be hosting a food and good drive at the end of January. All proceeds will go towards the Child Crisis Center of El Paso

The drive will be January 30 starting at 11 a.m. at Nations Tobin Park in northeast El Paso.

The club is asking for non-perishable food items, toys, hygienic products, and clothing items. Cash donations will also be accepted.

The club will also be faffling off a tattoo session worth $600 from the Voided Lotus Tattoo Shop located on 4323 Montana Ave.

Attendees can expect music, games, and food for the whole family. A local barber will also be onsite and has donated his services for those desiring a haircut.

Sponsors include the Child Crisis Center of El Paso, Barnett Harley Davidson, El Paso Motorcycle Coalition, and Voided Lotus,



For more information, call (915)-342-4475.