ABC-7 at Noon: EPCC Black History Month panels
EL PASO, Texas -- February is Black History Month and El Paso Community College is hosting a series of special events for anyone to be apart of. The theme is Black Health and Welness. This year's key note speaker is KVIA Dr. Ogechika Alozie who will kick off the series of panels start February 19. The event is free and virtual.
Below are the link and details. You can also learn more by clicking here.
Black History Month Kick Off:
- Dr. Ogechika Alozie, MD, MPH, AAHIVM (Keynote Speaker)
- February 19, 2022
- 11:00 am to 12:00 pm
- Microsoft Teams
Two ways to join
If you want to RSVP and receive a calendar invite: Black History Month Events - RSVP
Direct Link day of event: BHM Kick Off with Dr. Alozie
________________________________________________________________________
Black History Month: Nutrition & Wellness Discussion Panel
- February 22, 2022
- Noon to 1:00 pm
- Microsoft Teams
Two ways to join
If you want to RSVP and receive a calendar invite: Black History Month Events - RSVP
Direct Link day of event: Black History Month: Nutrition & Wellness Discussion Panel
__________________________________________________________________
Black History Month: Mental Health & Testing Discussion Panel
- February 24, 2022
- 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Microsoft Teams
Two ways to join
If you want to RSVP and receive a calendar invite:
Black History Month Events - RSVP
Direct Link day of event: Black History Month: Mental Health & Testing Discussion Panel
_______________________________________________________________________
There will also be an Virtual Art Exhibit
Black History Month
Virtual Art Exhibit
2-19-22 to 2-28-22
You Tube
SAFE Zone Training
Sign Language Interpreter students
2-18-22
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Valle Verde AST 241
