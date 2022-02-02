ABC-7 at Noon: EPCC Black History Month panels

EL PASO, Texas -- February is Black History Month and El Paso Community College is hosting a series of special events for anyone to be apart of. The theme is Black Health and Welness. This year's key note speaker is KVIA Dr. Ogechika Alozie who will kick off the series of panels start February 19. The event is free and virtual.

Below are the link and details. You can also learn more by clicking here.

Black History Month Kick Off:

Dr. Ogechika Alozie, MD, MPH, AAHIVM (Keynote Speaker)

February 19, 2022 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Black History Month Events - RSVP

BHM Kick Off with Dr. Alozie

Black History Month: Nutrition & Wellness Discussion Panel

February 22, 2022

Noon to 1:00 pm

Black History Month Events - RSVP

Black History Month: Nutrition & Wellness Discussion Panel

Black History Month: Mental Health & Testing Discussion Panel

February 24, 2022

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Black History Month Events - RSVP

Black History Month Events - RSVP

Black History Month: Mental Health & Testing Discussion Panel

There will also be an Virtual Art Exhibit

Black History Month

Virtual Art Exhibit

2-19-22 to 2-28-22

SAFE Zone Training

Sign Language Interpreter students

2-18-22

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Valle Verde AST 241