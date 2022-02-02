Skip to Content
ABC-7 at Noon: EPCC Black History Month panels

EL PASO, Texas -- February is Black History Month and El Paso Community College is hosting a series of special events for anyone to be apart of. The theme is Black Health and Welness. This year's key note speaker is KVIA Dr. Ogechika Alozie who will kick off the series of panels start February 19. The event is free and virtual.

Below are the link and details. You can also learn more by clicking here.

Black History Month Kick Off:

  • Dr. Ogechika Alozie, MD, MPH, AAHIVM (Keynote Speaker) 
  • February 19, 2022 
    • 11:00 am to 12:00 pm 
  • Microsoft Teams 

Two ways to join
If you want to RSVP and receive a calendar invite: Black History Month Events - RSVP 

Direct Link day of event:  BHM Kick Off with Dr. Alozie

________________________________________________________________________

Black History Month: Nutrition & Wellness Discussion Panel 

  • February 22, 2022 
  • Noon to 1:00 pm
  • Microsoft Teams

Two ways to join
If you want to RSVP and receive a calendar invite: Black History Month Events - RSVP 

Direct Link day of event: Black History Month: Nutrition & Wellness Discussion Panel

__________________________________________________________________

Black History Month: Mental Health & Testing Discussion Panel 

  • February 24, 2022 
  • 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm 
  • Microsoft Teams

Two ways to join
If you want to RSVP and receive a calendar invite:

  Black History Month Events - RSVP 

Direct Link day of event: Black History Month: Mental Health & Testing Discussion Panel   

_______________________________________________________________________

There will also be an Virtual Art Exhibit

Black History Month 

Virtual Art Exhibit

2-19-22 to 2-28-22

You Tube

SAFE Zone Training

Sign Language Interpreter students

2-18-22

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Valle Verde AST 241

