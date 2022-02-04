UTEP’s Dept. of Theatre, Dance hosts first dance concert with live audience since pandemic

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP's Department of Theatre of Dance will be hosting it's first dance faculty concert of the year. This time inviting an audience for the first since the pandemic began.

"Motion Bound" brings together different cultures to raise awareness about current world issues while uniting them through dance.

The show runs Friday, February 10 through 12 at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sunday, February 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets now on sale at UTEP Ticket Center, Wise Theater Box Office, by phone at 915-747-5234, or Ticketmaster.com or click here. For more information you can call 915-747-5118.

