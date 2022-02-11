Skip to Content
El Paso Playhouse presents comedy ‘Moon Over Buffalo’

EL PASO, Texas -- If you're looking for something fun to do this Valentine's Day weekend, the El Paso Playhouse is presenting "Moon Over Buffalo."

The comedy tells the story of a couple, both actors, on the brink of a break-up.

The production is directed by Mario Rodriguez.

Performances are February 11 through 27, Fri. and Sat. at 8 p.m., Sun. at 2 p.m. at the El Paso Playhouse located at  2501 Montana Ave.

