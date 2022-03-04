Borderland Big Ideas hosts International Women’s Day panel discussion

EL PASO, Texas -- This Tuesday is International Women's Day and Borderland Big Ideas is hosting Women's Empowerment: A Conversation with Mija, Yes You Can and Chica Chat

The panel discussion features KVIA's Iris Lopez, founder of Mija, Yes You can, and Zoe Gemoets, President of Chica Chat, and Marina Monsisvais from Barracuda PR.

There will also a live performance from Hayley Lynch and Manny Lozano as well as a networking hour open market.

The event is March 8 at 6 p.m. at Capri located on 111 E. Robinson Ave.

