La Viña Winery gears up for it’s annual spring wine festival

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- La Viña Winery is read is getting ready to host its annual Spring Wine Festival.

The festival back in full swing after the COVID-19 pandemic scaled the festival back.

It runs through April 30 to May 1 from noon to 7 p.m. There will be more than 20 wines to choose from that you can taste and purchase as well as 70 vendors, food, and live music.

Adult admission to the festival is $20 which allows you nine different tasting and includes a souvenir glass.

Admission for those 20 to 12-years-old is $10. Kids under the age of 11 are free.

The winery is located at 4201 South Highway NM-28 in La Union

