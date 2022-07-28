El Paso Center for Children hosts 5k fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas -- Have your running shoes ready and get ready, set, go! The El Paso Center for Children is hosting the 'Kickin up Asphalt 5k Fundraiser' at Ascarate Park on Saturday.

All proceeds will go to the center which offers a variety of services for children, families, young adults, and victims of crime.

The 5k/one-mile fun run/walk kicks off at 7 p.m.. Starting at 6 p.m people can expect fun food trucks, live music by Hypnosis, arts and crafts vendors, wine tasting hosted by Zin Valle Vineyards, beer tasting hosted by Old Sheepdog Brewery, and a jumping balloon obstacle course.

The event is free, but registration is $30, $25 military and 18 and under, $35 the day of.

