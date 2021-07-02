Your guide to 4th of July fireworks displays in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas -- After a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, Fourth of July celebrations are back in action for 2021. And the highlight of many of those celebrations? An awe-inspiring display of fireworks, of course.
ABC-7 has rounded up a list of places across the Borderland to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks...
- ALAMOGORDO, NM: Fairgrounds Road adjacent to Griggs Sports Complex, fireworks display at 9 p.m. July 4.
- ANTHONY, TX: Wet N Wild water park, fireworks show at 9 p.m. July 4.
- EL PASO: Ascarate Park, fireworks display on west side of the lake at 9:20 p.m. July 4.
- EL PASO: Abundant Living churches at 1000 Valley Crest and 7100 N. Desert Blvd., fireworks follow 7 p.m. July 4 services at both churches.
- EL PASO: Southwest University Park, fireworks after the 7:30 p.m. July 3 El Paso Locomotive soccer match.
- HORIZON CITY, TX: Idea School campus at 201 Horizon Crossing, festival at 5 p.m. July 4 followed by fireworks later in the night.
- LAS CRUCES: Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park at 3205 Arrowhead Drive on the New Mexico State University campus, free concert at 6 p.m. July 4 followed by fireworks.
- MESCALERO, NM: Inn of the Mountain Gods casino & resort, live entertainment 3 to 10 p.m. July 4 including the longest and biggest fireworks show in New Mexico.
- SUNLAND PARK, NM: Western Playland Amusement Park, fireworks celebration at 9:30 p.m. July 4.
