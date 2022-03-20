Aggie Fans react to Coach Jans departure

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– News of New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans departure has the Aggie community saddened but hopeful for the future of NMSU Basketball.

“It’s really a huge loss for our community, for New Mexico state and for myself personally, he’s been a fantastic coach, he basically is leaving the program a lot better than the way he found it, for that we’re very fortunate,” said Ken Miyagishima, Mayor of Las Cruces.

Longtime Aggie fan, Brenda Porter, said her father played for the NMSU Basketball team in the 1940’s. Since she was young, she and father would continue to support the Aggies as a form of bonding.

"I think it's the beginning of an era, I think that we've got a lot more people in the community connected to aggie basketball, I've seen people wearing Aggie shirts all over town that probably never even went to a basketball game, and now they are connected and I hope that they stay connected as we move to get our new coach," said Porter.

Fans said the new coach will have big shoes to fill, but they are hopeful of the Aggies future.

“I think our community is ready to embrace somebody new and I hope that they do because we have good things ahead,” said Porter.