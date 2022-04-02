New Mexico dispensaries open more opportunity for businesses in the area

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico– Over a day since the start of recreational cannabis sales, dispensaries have been hard at work.

The general manager at Ultra Health, April Palmer, said yesterday alone they saw 1000 customers and the flow has not stopped since.

Not only is the dispensary making money but the businesses around it, Canna Glass, located right next door, has quadrupled its sales.

Anthony Villela, owner of Canna Glass, where they sell cannabis paraphernalia, said that they have been open since 2019 but at the start of the pandemic their sales dropped significantly.

He said that he was forced to cut employees and their pay to stay afloat.

But over the last day, Villela said what he made in a day is the same amount he made the entire month of December.

From what he’s seen the last 24 hours, he said he is now looking to hire several more staff to help with the flow of traffic at the store, and even looking to get their recreational license as well.

“Definitely hope sales continue to grow, I know it’s definitely going to be a lot more steady, we have high hopes for the future, definitely looking to grow and possibly opening more locations especially if it continues to do this, which I'm sure it is,” said Villela.