Self-defense school holds event for sexual assault awareness month

EL PASO, Texas– Self-defense school, Total Defense El Paso, hosted an event to educate and inform women on the different strategies to use to protect yourself against sexual assault, during sexual assault awareness month.

The sexual assault prevention seminar focused on real life scenarios to help women protect themselves.

Richie Hatch, the lead instructor at the school, said they focus on three main points: awareness, boundaries, and combatives.

Hatch said the class goes through educational and informative discussions about what women should not tolerate and the boundaries they should set.

As a last resort they give women the tools to know the basics in defending themselves.

Some of the things taught are palm strikes, knee strikes, front kicks, and how to get out of a different holds from their assailants.

Hatch said they teach women just enough so that they can have the knowledge to get distance from their attacker and run away to a safer place.

He said it’s important for women to possess this knowledge because you can never be too prepared.

“A high number of sexual assaults happen within 20 feet of somebody else so giving people the knowledge to know that they can use their voice to let people know that theres a problem or fight back physically is an incredibly important gift,” said Hatch.

Hatch said they plan to hold another seminar, but also have several classes for members.

